March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about St. Patrick’s Day?

March 17 is the day to honour Ireland’s patron saint and Irish culture

March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day, a day in honour of the patron saint of Ireland.

It’s also a time to celebrate all things Irish — even for those who have no direct connection to the Emerald Isle.

Today, as you wear green and contemplate the importance of shamrocks, take a moment to test your knowledge about St. Patrick and Irish culture with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


St. Patrick’s Day is a time for everyone to join in the festivities. (Don Bodger - Black Press)

Will Millar, known for being the leader of The Irish Rovers band, has also created visual art. Do you know where The Irish Rovers originated? (Photo courtesy of Will Millar)

