Abbotsford’s Berry Fest returns with food, family activities and fun times!

You never know who you’ll meet at the Berry Festival in Abbotsford. Abbotsford News file photo

Berry Fest is back in Downtown Abbotsford, and the Fraser Valley, B.C., community is ready to celebrate!

The 39th annual Berry Fest, expected to attract more than 12,000 attendees for a fun-filled day of family-friendly festivities celebrating Abbotsford’s distinction as the raspberry capital of Canada, kicking off at noon July 16 with a welcome address, followed by a performance by the Colleen and Gordie Howe Dhol Drummers.

Other highlights include the Great Berry Fest Bake Off at 1 p.m., the pie-eating contest at 2:45 p.m. and several tribute artists through the evening.

New this year will be a car show-and-shine and carnival games. This year’s festival will also feature food trucks, a full-site licence to enjoy your favourite local craft beer, a vendor market, berry sales from Neufeld Farms, street entertainment, balloon twisting, face painting, main stage entertainment and several rides, including a zip-line above Montrose Avenue and a swing ride in the centre of the event.

Roadside Attraction in a Vancouver-based Tragically Hip tribute band. (Roadside Attraction photo)

Entertainers include the JAM Dance Group (12:30 p.m.), Ben Cottrill (1:30 p.m.), Rossi on the Steel Drum (2:10 p.m.), The Realm (3:15 p.m.), Joy Chapman (3:45 p.m.), Feelin’ Alright, a Joe Cocker Tribute (4:15 p.m.), Fab Forever Beatles Tribute (6:15 p.m.) and Roadside Attraction, a Tragically Hip Tribute (7:15 p.m.)

This is the first Berry Fest following a two-year break due to the pandemic. Organizers and the Abbotsford Downtown Business Association are excited to bring the festival back and welcome the community to the streets of Essendene and Montrose Avenue.

For more information, visit downtownabbotsford.ca.

