Brett Mirwald stopped 35 shots for the Vancouver Giants, who suffered another frustrating overtime loss, falling 3-2 on Saturday Oct. 8 to the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds at Langley Events Centre. Mirwald was named first star of the game. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: A frustrating overtime loss for Vancouver Giants against Seattle Thunderbirds

Stellar effort by G-Men netminder Brett Mirwald

Brett Mirwald had a standout night in the Vancouver net, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a relentless Seattle offence Saturday night, Oct. 8 at the Langley Events Centre.

Mirwald, who was named first star of the game, turned aside 35 shots as the visiting Thunderbirds outshot Vancouver 38 to 24.

Vancouver struck first, with Samuel Honzek opening the scoring on a partial breakaway for his second goal against Seattle this season at 14:21 of the first period.

Seattle’s Gracyn Sawchyn buried his first of the night to tie it midway through the second period, a power play goal, then netted his second of the night five minutes later as he squeaked one in five-hole on a 3-on-1.

Giants’ Kyle Bochek one-timed a Damian Palmieri pass to tie the game 2 — 2 before the end of the period.

After a scoreless third period, the game went into overtime, with Chicago Blackhawks prospect Kevin Korchinski burying a point shot 57 seconds in to win it for Seattle on a power play.

Final Score: Seattle 3 – Vancouver 2.

The frustrating overtime loss followed Friday’s shootout defeat at the hands of Prince George Cougars.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Giants drop 4-3 shootout decision to Prince George Cougars

Vancouver couldn’t put a power play together, recording zero of 8, while Seattle scored on two of seven.

After Vancouver’s Mirwald was named first star, Seattle’s Sawchyn was named second, and G-Man Cadieux was named third.

Next, Giants host the Brandon Wheat Kings at the Langley Events Centre Friday night, Oct. 14, with puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver Giants record first regular season win

Langley

