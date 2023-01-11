Nanaimo’s Linden Erwin is presented with a signed Bo Horvat hockey stick by Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Nanaimo. (Vancouver Canucks image)

Nanaimo’s Linden Erwin is presented with a signed Bo Horvat hockey stick by Vancouver Canucks mascot Fin on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Nanaimo. (Vancouver Canucks image)

Vancouver Canucks deliver hockey stick to young fans after airline misplaced souvenir

Brothers’ souvenir went missing en route to Abbotsford, but was later located

The Vancouver Canucks brought two Nanaimo brothers a hockey stick signed by one of the NHL’s top goal scorers.

Linden and Marshall Erwin, who were given a stick by Canucks captain Bo Horvat that was misplaced by an airline company, had a replacement delivered to their Nanaimo home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Former Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean and Canucks mascot Fin showed up in the Fin Mobile to present Linden with a new signed Horvat stick and a signed jersey.

“It was a big smile on his face when we rolled up,” McLean said in a video posted to social media by the NHL club. “That’s what we do. That’s what we’re here for. Community is huge for the Vancouver Canucks.”

The original stick was personally given to the boys by Horvat at a road game in Edmonton on Dec. 23 and was lost on the flight home, but Flair Airlines later located the souvenir and set it aside to be picked up.

The family said this week’s visit from the Canucks is something they won’t forget.

“I’m 100 per cent going to put this up in my room with my jersey and my poster – it’s the Canucks room now,” Linden said.

READ ALSO: Vancouver Canucks stickhandle around siblings’ missing hockey souvenir

READ ALSO: Missing Bo Horvat stick found, shipped to Abbotsford


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ty Thorpe named 20th captain of the Vancouver Giants
Next story
After banner world juniors, Connor Bedard not focusing on NHL draft

Just Posted

Four of Abbotsford’s most expensive available used cars include (clockwise) a Mercedes AMG G 63, Rivian R1T, Audi R8 and a Dodge Viper.
What are Abbotsford’s most expensive used cars?

Scott Kuebeck is shown here during a Jan. 1, 2017 arrest in Abbotsford. He was later sentenced for nine robberies in Abbotsford and Chilliwack. (KAM Productions file photo)
Abbotsford man sentenced to 3 years in jail for 11th robbery since 2017

Here is the front page from the Jan. 13, 1923 edition of the Abbotsford, Sumas and Matsqui News.
Looking back at The Abbotsford News from Jan. 13, 1923

The 2900 block of Old Clayburn Road in Abbotsford was blocked off for a few hours on Thursday (Jan. 12) while police were attempting to arrest a man wanted on several warrants. (Photo by Abbotsford Police Department)
Wanted man arrested in Abbotsford after three-hour takedown