Vancouver Canucks deliver hockey stick to young fans after airline misplaced souvenir

The Vancouver Canucks brought two Nanaimo brothers a hockey stick signed by one of the NHL’s top goal scorers.
Linden and Marshall Erwin, who were given a stick by Canucks captain Bo Horvat that was misplaced by an airline company, had a replacement delivered to their Nanaimo home on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Former Canucks goaltender Kirk McLean and Canucks mascot Fin showed up in the Fin Mobile to present Linden with a new signed Horvat stick and a signed jersey.
“It was a big smile on his face when we rolled up,” McLean said in a video posted to social media by the NHL club. “That’s what we do. That’s what we’re here for. Community is huge for the Vancouver Canucks.”
The original stick was personally given to the boys by Horvat at a road game in Edmonton on Dec. 23 and was lost on the flight home, but Flair Airlines later located the souvenir and set it aside to be picked up.
The family said this week’s visit from the Canucks is something they won’t forget.
“I’m 100 per cent going to put this up in my room with my jersey and my poster – it’s the Canucks room now,” Linden said.
