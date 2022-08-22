UNLV Runnin’ Rebels post win in Abbotsford over UFV Cascades

UNLV’s Luis Rodriguez drives to the lane against the UFV Cascades on Friday (Aug. 19). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

The University of the Cascades men’s basketball team trailed by as few as three points late in an exhibition game in Abbotsford on Friday (Aug. 19) against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Runnin’ Rebels, but eventually dropped the game 91-70.

The Cascades made it a 72-69 game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter, but UNLV closed the game out with a 19-1 run to escape Canada with a win.

The Runnin’ Rebels three-game northern road trip saw them open with a 79-72 loss to the UBC Thunderbirds in Vancouver on Aug. 16 and then defeat the Calgary Dinos 104-74 on Aug. 17.

“Glad that we battled and competed,” stated UNLV head coach Kevin Kruger after the game. “It was a great opportunity to get a lead, give it up, and then fight, scratch and claw to preserve the win. There are so many things that you get to learn on these trip – playing in different environments against somebody else, and when you have a new group like we do, you can’t put a value to that. We now have great film and great examples to show the guys. We are really happy with the trip and everything that we learned out of it.”

5 with the court vision 👀 pic.twitter.com/asZchYLbzj — UNLV Men's Basketball (@TheRunninRebels) August 20, 2022

UNLV had four players in double-figure scoring, led by Jackie Johnson III’s 20 points. Luis Rodriguez added 16, while Keshon Gilbert and Keyshawn Hall each contributed 13.

The Runnin’ Rebels led 26-21 after one, 53-38 at halftime and 69-62 after three. UFV’s next scheduled exhibition games are set for Oct. 14 and 15 in Edmonton against the Alberta Golden Bears. The team then hosts the Mount Royal Cougars on Oct. 21 and the Regina Cougars on Oct. 22.

They open the regular season in Edmonton with games against the MacEwan Griffins on Nov. 4 and 5. The team’s home opener is on Nov. 11 against the Manitoba Bisons.

For more information, visit gocascades.ca.

The Cascades battled hard, but @TheRunninRebels pulled away late in the fourth quarter to close out the game 91-70. Check out some of the scenes from the gym tonight!#weclimbweconquer #gocascades pic.twitter.com/hlXpyLo4lu — UFV Cascades (@UFVCascades) August 20, 2022

