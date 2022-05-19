Two Abbotsford products, 10 Yale Hockey Academy players chosen in WHL Draft

Two Abbotsford products and 10 total players from the Abbotsford-based Yale Hockey Academy were chosen in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft on May 19. (WHL photo)

Two Abbotsford talents and a total of 10 players from the Abbotsford-based Yale Hockey Academy were chosen at the Western Hockey League Prospects Draft, which occurred on Thursday (May 19).

Abbotsford’s Jordan Martin was the highest chosen Abbotsford product, as the defenceman was taken in the second round, 41st overall by the Saskatoon Blades.

Martin had a strong season with the Yale Lions U15 Prep team this season, collecting 28 points in 24 games. He also suited up for two games with the U17 Prep squad.

From Abbotsford, BC, with our 41st overall pick, we have selected defenceman, Jordan Martin.#WHLDraft pic.twitter.com/FpHZf0MbJb — Saskatoon Blades (@BladesHockey) May 19, 2022

🚨 WHL DRAFTED 🚨 Congrats to Jordan MARTIN on being drafted by the @BladesHockey of the @TheWHL 🖥 @Martin3Jordan

📍 2️⃣

#️⃣ 4️⃣1️⃣ In the 2021/22 @CSSHL season, MARTIN had 7 goals & 21 assists for 28 points. pic.twitter.com/XGwyui3MyM — YHA_Lions (@YHA_Lions) May 19, 2022

The other Abbotsford product chosen was Lachlan Staniforth, who was selected in the sixth round, 122nd overall by the Kelowna Rockets.

Staniforth, also a defenceman, collected 21 points in 30 games with the Abbotsford-based Fraser Valley Thunderbirds U15 team in the British Columbia Elite Hockey League. He added four points in six playoff games with the T-Birds.

We're grabbing a defenceman in the sixth round, taking Abbotsford, BC product Lachlan Staniforth. Welcome to the Rockets, Lachlan! pic.twitter.com/QyHsC0xgFV — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) May 19, 2022

YHA again had a good showing at the event, with a total of 10 players chosen. Centre Braeden Cootes was the highest chosen, going in the first round, 10th overall to the Seattle Thunderbirds. Cootes put up an incredible 67 points in 30 games with the YHA U15 Prep team this season. He ranked sixth in scoring in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League and led the league with eight game-winning goals.

The Sherwood Park, Alta. product thanked his coaches and family for their help getting him to this moment and said he’s excited to begin in Seattle.

I’d like to thank my family,coaches,teammates and the Seattle thunderbird’s organization for giving me this opportunity exited for the future!!! @SeattleTbirds https://t.co/YtxISF6xQv — Braeden Cootes (@BraedenCootes) May 19, 2022

Delta’s William Sharpe was taken by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the first round, 11th overall. The defenceman had 42 points in 21 games with the U15 Prep Team. Hurricanes head scout Rob MacLahlan said they were thrilled to choose him.

“We had him in the top-three defenceman all year,” he said. “To pick him at number 11, we are pretty ecstatic.”

I’d like to thank my family,coaches,teammates and the Seattle thunderbird’s organization for giving me this opportunity exited for the future!!! @SeattleTbirds https://t.co/YtxISF6xQv — Braeden Cootes (@BraedenCootes) May 19, 2022

🚨 WHL DRAFTED 🚨 Congrats to Will SHARPE on being drafted by the @WHLHurricanes of the @TheWHL 🖥 @willsharpe99

📍 1️⃣

#️⃣ 1️⃣1️⃣ In the 2021/22 @CSSHL season, SHARPE had 19 goals & 23 assists for 42 points. pic.twitter.com/cHZV4FK0Q6 — YHA_Lions (@YHA_Lions) May 19, 2022

Savin Virk was taken in round three, 46th overall by the Tri-City Americans. The Surrey product collected a mind-boggling 72 points in 29 games for the U15 Prep Team and ranked fourth in the CSSHL for scoring.

With the 46th pick in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Americans select forward Savin Virk from Yale Hockey Academy. Welcome, Savin!#AmsNation | #WHLDraft pic.twitter.com/2B7PT7ArLz — Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) May 19, 2022

Grant Reid went in round three, 47th overall to the Victoria Royals. The Surrey product scored an impressive 61 points in 30 games with the U15 Prep Team.

With the 47th selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft, the Victoria Royals are proud to select Grant Reid from Yale Hockey Academy U15 Prep. Welcome to Victoria, Grant! #ReturnOfTheRoar pic.twitter.com/yQGzQEBqpY — Victoria Royals (@victoriaroyals) May 19, 2022

Other YHA players chosen included: Port Coquitlam’s Kainoah Brankovic (round six, 112th overall to Tri-City), Rosedale’s Levi Benson (round six, 118th overall to the Swift Current Broncos), North Vancouver’s Shea Busch (round six, 121st overall to Lethbridge), Hornby Island’s Tommy Lafreniere (eighth round, 174th overall to the Kamloops Blazers) and Tyson Moss (tenth round, 217th overall to Kamloops).

For complete results, visit whl.ca/draft.

RELATED: Western Hockey League teams draft 15 players from Abbotsford’s Yale Hockey Academy

abbotsfordhockey