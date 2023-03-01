(left to right) UFV’s Gabrielle Attieh (left), Natalie Lemoine-Sells and Nimo Benne were all recognized by the Canada West conference for terrific seasons. (UFV Athletics photo)

Trio of UFV Cascades volleyball players earn Canada West honours

G. Attieh named first team all-star, Nimo Benne on second team, Natalie Lemoine-Sells all-rookie

A trio of University of the Fraser Valley Cascades volleyball players have been recognized by the Canada West conference.

Gabrielle Attieh of the women’s team was named a first team all-star after an excellent season that saw her lead the CW in kills (404), kills per set (4.34), points (458.5) and points per set (4.9). She also averaged 3.14 digs per set.

The fourth-year outside hitter from Surrey hit at least 20 kills in seven matches during the regular season, and became just the fifth player in Canada West women’s volleyball history to break the 400 kill mark in a season.

Attieh signed with the Cascades in April 2022 and won U Sports titles in 2017 and 2019 with the UBC Thunderbirds. During the pandemic she played professionally in both Austria and France before joining UFV. She has one year of eligibility remaining.

Netherlands product Nimo Benne of the men’s team was named a second team all-star. Benne led the Cascades with 4.83 points per set, 3.99 kills per set, and 37 aces over 18 matches. This was highlighted by a 29 kill performance against Calgary on Jan. 7, where he hit at a .417 pace.

Benne transferred to UFV from Thompson Rivers University in 2020 after being named the CW rookie of the year with the Wolfpack in 2019-20. He represented the Netherlands at the U20 European Championships in 2018, helping the squad to a fourth-place finish.

Natalie Lemoine-Sells earned a nod to the CW all-rookie team after strong debut campaign. She scored 172 kills, 218 points, and 22 aces, while averaging 2.1 kills per set, 2.7 points per set, and 0.27 aces per set to sit third on her team in all six categories.

Reaching double digits kills on five occasions during the regular season, she hit a season high 14 kills on .407 efficiency against the Alberta Pandas on Dec. 2.

For more, visit gocascades.ca.

