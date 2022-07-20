Trans Mountain construction completed at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview

Course is expected to return to full capacity by late-spring 2023

Trans Mountain pipleline expansion construction has ended on Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

The club made the announcement in a press release on July 19.

The course will now regain much of its original length and many of its greens.

During the construction period, which began in 2021, Ledgeview was forced to shorten to a 4,276-yard par 64 layout with six temporary greens. With Trans Mountain off the property, previously closed tee boxes and greens will reopen, allowing Ledgeview to lengthen the layout to a 5,452-yard par 67 with only three temporary greens.

“We’re so grateful for the continued support of our members, staff, public golfers, and charitable partners, as this season at Ledgeview has been a challenging one. To see our beloved golf course stripped and excavated in areas has been difficult,” stated club president, Travis Oddy. “But with Trans Mountain now off the property, we’re all starting to envision the exciting future that Ledgeview has in store for decades to come.”

According to the release, there is still some reclamation work ahead to return Ledgeview to its full length. The pipeline project sliced across five fairways and the driving range before running through the 12th green and directly down the entire length of the 15th hole.

Nearly 1,000 yards of the pipeline path needs to be redesigned and resodded, including two brand new green complexes.

That work has begun and is scheduled to be completed by the end of September. The new turf will need time to mature during the fall and winter months, with the course returning to full capacity by late-spring 2023.

Trans Mountain and the City of Abbotsford signed a Community Benefit Agreement in 2016 for an investment of $1.3 million from Trans Mountain towards the revitalization of the city-owned Ledgeview Golf Course.

That clubhouse had its grand opening on Sept. 29, 2021.

