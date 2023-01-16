B.C. Lions' head coach Wally Buono, left, protests a call to an official during the first half of a CFL football game against the Calgary Stampeders in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday August 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

PODCAST: Wally Buono a member of seven grey cup CFL teams

MOJ on Sports: Linebacker, punter and coach with Montreal, Calgary and B.C.

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Wally Buono one of the most successful coaches in the history of the Canadian Football League.

Moj and Wally talk about Wally’s great career, starting with his up bringing in Montreal and his playing days with the Montreal Alouettes.

Buono was a linebacker and punter for 10 seasons with the Montreal Alouettes appearing in 152 consecutive games, and in five Grey Cup games between 1972 and 1981, winning two in 1974 and 1977.

He has five Grey Cup victories in nine appearances as a coach.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Cliff Ronning, Burnaby native was NHL Rookie of the year in 1983

LISTEN: Former Vancouver backstop Kirk MacLean discusses his storied NHL career

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBreaking NewsCFLPodcastsPro sportsTrending Now

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks’ fan favourite, Gino Odjick, dies at 52
Next story
Canada’s Andreescu, Shapovalov and Auger-Aliassime win Aussie Open openers

Just Posted

A drug “super lab” was busted in Abbotsford in January 2022. Three men have now been charged. (BC RCMP photo)
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police

Correctional Service Canada officers seized more than $100,000 worth of contraband during a 10-day search. (File Photo)
Kent Institution officers seize over $100,000 in contraband, drugs during 10-day search

Shaun Deacon in a photo released Oct. 31, 2022. (BC Corrections handout)
Child sex offender Shaun Deacon back in prison, charged with 2 counts of breach

Police tape marks the area behind the Phoenix Society’s community hub centre on Monday after a 32-year-old man was critically injured. (Submitted photo)
Man, 32, in critical condition after incident in Abbotsford