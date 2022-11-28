Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke with Bob Marjanovich. (Whittingham photo)

PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award

MOJ on Sports: Victoria-born QB led Lions to berth in Western Final

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, during Grey Cup week in Winnipeg, host Bob Marjanovich talked with B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke.

Born in Victoria and raised in Oakville, Ont., Rourke was the starting quarterback for the NCAA’s Ohio Bobcats for three seasons.

During the 2022 season Rourke set a CFL record for passing yards in a game by a Canadian, with 488 against Calgary.

Rourke has scheduled workouts with a number of NFL teams for the 2023 season. In 2021 he tried out with the New York Giants at wide receiver.

You will find ‘Moj on Sports’ podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts and MojonSports.com

LISTEN: Broadcaster Dan Russell inducted into the B.C Hall of Fame

LISTEN: Canucks goaltending legend Kirk McLean

Follow the ‘Moj’ on Twitter

Black PressBritish ColumbiaCFLPodcastsPro sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Andrei Kuzmenko scores in OT, Vancouver Canucks beat Sharks 4-3

Just Posted

Mary Boonstra is the writer and director of the new production Life … It’s About Living, being staged in Abbotsford on Dec. 3.
Abbotsford stage production is about hope and resiliency

Mike McKinlay and Isabelle Groc won an award in 2018 for their documentary Toad People at the Wildscreen Panda Awards. University of the Fraser Valley’s Wildlife Protection Club hosts a screening of the film on Nov. 30. (Jakob Dulisse)
UFV Wildlife Protection Club hosts film screening in Abbotsford

Gord Yakimow of Abbotsford has released a children’s book titled The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights.
Abbotsford retired teacher releases kids’ Christmas book

Snow and freezing rain is expected to create poor travel conditions for the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Photo: Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)
Significant snowfall expected in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday

Pop-up banner image