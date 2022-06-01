PHOTOS: Provincial rugby tournament kicks off at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford

Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News) Abby Senior (in red) played against Oak Bay on Wednesday morning during the first game of the provincials at Exhibition Park in Abbotsford. The games continue through Saturday. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

One of the largest rugby events in Canada is underway in Abbotsford.

The BC School Sports Rugby Championships began on Wednesday morning (June 1) and run until June 4, at Exhibition Park. The festival-style event will see boys and girls teams, both 7s and 15s, come together from across the province to vie for the coveted blue BCSS championship banner.

Seven Provincials Champions will be crowned over four days in Rotary Stadium. The event will feature AA/AAA Girls 15 Tournaments, A/AAA/AAAA Boys 15s Tournaments and for the first time ever BCSS will showcase Boys and Girls 7s as a demonstration sport.

Walter Van Halst, BCSS Rugby Championships Co-Chair commented “It’s been a tough two years without high school rugby, but every player and coach I’ve talked to is absolutely thrilled to be back on the field. This year’s provincial championships will be the start of a new era and a celebration of rugby resilience.”

Various tiers will be competing on different days. The 7s tournaments will run on Thursday and Friday, followed by the traditional barbecue social for all participating teams after the 7s Champions have been awarded on Friday night.

In total, the event will feature over 70 games of rugby 15s and over 90 games of rugby 7s with over 72 total teams participating.

The first game was held on Wednesday morning, with Abby Senior against Oak Bay.

