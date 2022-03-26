Pettersson nets a pair, Canucks rally for 4-1 win over Dallas Stars

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Travis Dermott (24) pushes Dallas Stars left wing Jamie Benn (14), of Victoria, as the shot comes in on Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Dallas, Saturday, March 26, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Elias Pettersson had two goals and a pair of milestones as the visiting Vancouver Canucks rallied past the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Saturday night.

Pettersson’s second goal was his 20th of the season and the 200th career point for the fourth-year player from Sweden.

Pettersson’s second score started a three-goal barrage in the third period. Bo Horvat and Conor Garland also scored in the frame for the Canucks. Thatcher Demko stopped 35 shots.

Jacob Peterson scored in the second period, and Jake Oettinger made 27 saves for the Stars.

The Canucks put the game away with two goals in the final 1:06. Horvat scored into an empty net and Garland scored on a rebound of his own shot.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars took the lead on Peterson’s goal at 5:42 of the second. Vancouver tied the score about 10 minutes later when Oliver Ekman-Larsson knocked down a puck in the Vancouver end. Pettersson carried the puck to the other end and sent a wrist shot from the right faceoff circle past Oettinger.

Vancouver’s 32nd-ranked penalty-killing unit stopped all of Dallas’ power plays. Demko made four saves on the Stars’ third man advantage, and shortly afterward Dallas defenceman Esa Lindell missed an open net by hitting the left goalpost from short range.

On the opening goal, Jamie Benn slid a pass from the right faceoff circle into the slot for Peterson, who went to his backhand and beat Demko with a shot inside the left post.

Vancouver had the game’s first three shots on goal before Thomas Harley appeared to score for the Stars. However, the puck deflected off Demko’s leg and the left goalpost but didn’t cross the goal line. That began a streak of eight shots by Dallas. The scoreless first period ended the Stars outshooting the Canucks 14-9.

The game’s first penalty came at 15:10 of the second period, when Dallas defenceman Jani Hakanpaa went off for holding. Fifteen seconds later, Petterson scored on the power play.

NOTES: Pettersson and Peterson have more in common than similar names. They each wear No. 40. … Vancouver’s J.T. Miller assisted on Pettersson’s goal, giving Miller six points (three goals, three assists) in his four most recent games. Miller (52) and Quinn Hughes (48), who also assisted on the goal, have combined for 100 assists. … Benn has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games against the Canucks. … Dallas rookie Harley has not scored a goal in his 24 NHL games. … The Stars were 1-for-2 with their penalty kill.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Complete a four-game trip on Monday at St. Louis.

Stars: Play the first of two consecutive games at Anaheim on Tuesday on a four-game trip.

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

