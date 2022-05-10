Miri Piri Wrestling Championships return to Abbotsford

Over 200 athletes compete at first tournament for local wrestlers since 2019

The Burnaby-based Coast Wrestling Club took home the top spot at the Miri Piri Wrestling Championship at Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Secondary on Saturday (May 7). (Submitted)

For the first time since 2019, the Miri Piri Wrestling Championship returned to the mats.

The 15th edition of the youth wrestling event saw a total of 225 kids from Grades 1 to 12 compete.

Athletes came from all over B.C. and Alberta took over W.J. Mouat Secondary on Saturday (May 7).

The MPWC usually occurs at the Ag-Rec Building, but the venue had to switch to Mouat because the Ag-Rec is still being used for COVID-19 vaccination purposes.

The Burnaby-based Coast Wrestling Club won the Miri Piri Champions Cup for 2022 with the most points as a team. Surrey’s Rustom Wrestling Club was second and Abbotsford-based and event host Miri Piri Wrestling Club placed third.

The MPWC also recognized alumni athlete Jobanjit Singh Phulka prior to the start of the tournament. Phulka, who went on to compete on the McMaster University wrestling team, recently completed his master’s degree in science and was accepted into internal medicine at UBC where he aims to become a cardiologist.

MPWC division winners at the event included:

Gurshar Johal (junior boys – 51 kilograms)

Omrao Dhadda (senior boys – 78 kg)

MPWC second place finishers included:

Gurkaran Gill (school age – heavyweight)

Harsimran Gill (junior boys – 74 to 78 kg)

Inder Singh Lidder (junior boys – heavyweight)

Gursewak Sangha (senior boys – 70 kg)

Mantaj Grewal (senior boys – 84 kg)

Parmvir Dhillon (senior boys – 100 kg)

For complete results from the event, visit trackwrestling.com and search Miri Piri.

