Klassen Foundation Golf Classic debuting on June 2 at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview

The Klassen Foundation Golf Classic is scheduled to make its debut on Thursday, June 2 at Abbotsford’s Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

All proceeds from the event will go to local charities and this year’s feature charity is the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.

The event was announced through a press release on April 12.

The Klassen family has been operating in Abbotsford since 1963 when they launched their own business, a trucking company called Valley Pulp and Sawdust Carriers. The family, now led by the third generation of locals, started the Klassen Foundation in 2013 to continue what they stated is a legacy of giving inspired by the vision of their grandparents.

The Klassen Business Group is comprised of Valley Carriers, Klassen Landscape Supply and Nursery, VitaTerra Soil amd Mulch Products, Superior Peat and Just Mulch. A portion of the company’s profits has always been allocated to supporting local organizations and organizers state that the tournament will build on the support they have provided to many organizations year after year.

The mission statement of the IRSSS is to strive to provide physical, emotional, intellectual, spiritual growth, development, and healing through culturally-based values and guiding principles for survivors, families and communities.

The mandate of the IRSSS is to assist First Nation peoples in British Columbia to recognize and be holistically empowered from the primary and generational effect of the residential schools by supporting research, education, awareness, partnerships, and advocating for justice and healing. The society assists survivors with counselling, court support, information, referrals, workshops, and more.

“We are excited to be hosting the Klassen Foundation Golf Classic for our community and invite our neighbours to come out and support this great event,” organizers stated in the press release. “Join us in supporting some amazing local organizations and the incredible work that they do, plus enjoy a day of socializing, networking and fun.”

For more information, visit klassenfoundation.com/golf-classic.

