Justin Bailey has been recalled to Vancouver after a strong start to the season in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Justin Bailey has been recalled to Vancouver after a strong start to the season in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Justin Bailey recalled to Vancouver

Abbotsford forward has been off to an excellent start in the American Hockey League

Justin Bailey has been recalled to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Canucks made the announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 26) morning after also revealing that forward Justin Dowling has been placed on injured reserve.

Bailey has consistently been one of the Abbotsford Canucks top performers early into the American Hockey League season, and has collected six points in five games. He’s regularly been featured on Abbotsford’s top line and has also played significant minutes on special teams.

The National Hockey League isn’t a new experience for Bailey, as he has previously played 68 games in the league with the Buffalo Sabres, Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver. Over the past two seasons he has played five games for Vancouver, but has not yet registered a point.

He recorded four points with the Sabres in 2016-17 and 2017-18.

Early indications are that Bailey will be playing on a line with Juho Lammikko and Steve Chiasson.

Vancouver makes its home debut tonight (Tuesday) against the Minnesota Wild. Face-off is set for 7 p.m.

RELATED: Silovs shuts out Henderson in Abbotsford Canucks 3-0 win

abbotsfordCanuckshockeyvancouver canucks

Previous story
VIDEO: Abbotsford Canucks featured on BritBoy Hockey YouTube channel
Next story
BCHL all-star festivities to include Top Prospects Game

Just Posted

Travis Hamonic (right) has reported to Vancouver and will be joining the Abbotsford Canucks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Travis Hamonic joining Abbotsford Canucks

Abbotsford’s Good Kid Coffee has offered free bagels to the Abbotsford Canucks. (Instagram)
Abbotsford coffee shop offers Abbotsford Canucks free bagels

Left to right: Deanna, Al and Julia Tuchscherer are ready for the 2021-22 Canada West women’s basketball season. Deanna enters her second full university season as Julia wades into her first. Al is the head coach of their University of the Fraser Valley Cascades. (Gibi Saini/UFV Athletics)
Chilliwack’s Julia Tuchscherer set for Canada West debut with UFV women’s b-ball team

Canadian icon Valdy is set to play in Agassiz on Nov. 13. (Contributed Photo)
Valdy kicks off Season of the Performing Arts in November