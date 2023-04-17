Goalie Arturs Silovs named Abbotsford Canucks most valuable player

Arturs Silovs has been named the Abbotsford Canucks most valuable player this season. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks handed out their annual player awards on Saturday (April 15) and goalie Arturs Silovs earned the most valuable player award.

Silovs had an excellent sophomore season in the American Hockey League, compiling a record of 26-12-5, a save percentage of .909, a goals against average of 2.44 and four shutouts. The 26 wins and four shutouts both set Abbotsford team records.

He also set an Abbotsford single-season record in saves (1,034) and minutes played (2,554). Silovs ranked tied for third in the AHL for wins and shutouts, was seventh for GAA and 20th for save percentage. He was named the AHL goalie of the month in February.

His play in Abbotsford earned a call-up to Vancouver and he posted a record of 3-2, a GAA of 2.75 and a save percentage of .908. Silovs collected wins over the Nashville Predators, the St. Louis Blues and the Philadelphia Flyers.

Defenceman Jack Rathbone took home the fan favourite award for the second season in a row. He collected 14 points in 37 games in the AHL and battled back from an injury suffered in February. Rathbone also scored two points in 11 games in Vancouver.

Rathbone led all Abbotsford defenders with three game winning goals and also fired the most shots of any rearguard with 106. Last season Rathbone was named to the AHL all-rookie team and had 40 points in 39 games.

Forward Linus Karlsson took home the rookie of the year award after a spectacular first year playing in North America. The Swedish product led the Canucks with 24 goals and was second on the team with 49 points. He was also the lone player on the team to play in all 72 games.

Karlsson set new franchise records for a rookie in goals, points and games played.

He was tied for fourth in AHL rookie scoring and recorded 13 points on the power play. Karlsson was a third round pick by the San Jose Sharks in the 2018 NHL Draft and was acquired by the Canucks in 2019.

Defenceman Jett Woo received the unsung hero award after a bounce back season that saw him post career highs in goals (seven), assists (14) and points (21).

Woo led the team in penalty minutes (96) and two of his seven goals were game winners. He appeared in 68 games for Abbotsford and re-established himself as a top defensive prospect after a rocky 2021-22 season.

Captain Chase Wouters was named the man of the year for his work on and off the ice. Wouters has immersed himself in the Fraser Valley community, including making appearances at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital and Cancer Centre and working with the local Christmas Bureau.

His play on the ice was solid again this year, as he collected eight goals and 17 assists in 70 games. He finished the season as the Abbotsford Canucks all-time leader in games played (130). Wouters was the first player ever signed to Abbotsford.

All of the awards were voted on by fans, except for the man of the year award, which was elected by a panel of Canucks Sports and Entertainment members.

abbotsfordCanuckshockey