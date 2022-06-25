Fraser Valley junior roller derby league releases new inclusive logo during pride month

‘Phrase ‘All are welcome’ and the pride rainbow reflect our commitment to inclusion and diversity’

A youth roller derby league has released its new logo in celebration of pride month.

Fraser Valley Fury Junior Roller Derby shared the colourful graphic on social media on June 16 and it features a rainbow waterway leading into a silhouette of mountains. Above it reads “All are welcome.”

The amateur youth sport league describes itself as community-based, diverse and inclusive.

“Our new logo represents us as a league. The phrase ‘All are welcome’ and the pride rainbow reflect our commitment to inclusion and diversity,” the league stated on Facebook. “The mountains are from the valley we call home. The river running out of the valley represents the waterways that nourish and enrich us.”

The logo was designed by head coach Suzanne ‘Trixi’ Gardiner and graphic designer Melanie Carter.

It comes after the league (formerly known as NWO Junior Roller Derby) changed its name last year to “reflect the lands in which we live, and the competitive mindset of our skaters.”

“We will furiously protect each other, and those that call our community home. We build each other up in a welcoming and supportive environment and we welcome everyone into our community.”

The junior league is made up of two teams: ages eight to 12, and 13 to 18. For more, including info on how to join, email fvfuryjuniorrollerderby@gmail.com.

