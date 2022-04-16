Abbotsford Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro stood tall in a crucial 3-1 win for the team over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (April 16). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro stood tall in a crucial 3-1 win for the team over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (April 16). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

DiPietro dominates, Abbotsford Canucks win sixth straight and take sole possession of fourth

Abbotsford Canucks defeat Bakersfield 3-1, DiPietro makes 37 saves to earn crucial win

In a game that could determine playoff home ice, the Abbotsford Canucks got an otherworldly performance from goalie Michael DiPietro and timely goals to earn a massive 3-1 over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (April 16).

DiPietro made 37 saves and put in likely his best performance of the season at a time when the Canucks needed it most.

After some struggles early this season and being outshined by Spencer Martin, DiPietro has won his last three starts and his record is now over .500 for the first time as an Abbotsford Canuck.

The Canucks themselves are scorching hot and have won six straight.

The Condors were arguably the better team for most of the game, outshooting the Canucks 38-20 and opening the scoring at 4:57 when Yanni Kaldis fooled DiPietro on a screened shot. But two early chances, including a shorthanded breakaway by Luke Esposito, were stymied by DiPietro.

The Canucks managed to tie the game at 18:06 when Sheldon Rempal dialed a long distance pass to Justin Bailey who put his 11th goal past Condors goalie Stuart Skinner.

Abbotsford got lucky in the second period when Brandon Cutler pushed the puck forward and it bounced around the Condors defenders and gave him some room to work. Matt Alfaro jumped on the free puck after his shot and made it 2-1 at 16:20 of the second period.

Chase Wouters added an empty net goal at 18:52 of the third to seal the deal. Rempal had a two-point night and led all Canucks with four shots on goal.

The win was a big win for the Canucks, who entered the game tied with the Condors for fourth in the American Hockey League’s Pacific Division. The win puts them two points up on Bakersfield and they actually leapfrogged the Colorado Eagles to move to third in the division. However, after the Eagles win over Tucson, Abbotsford returned to fourth.

That placement is important because the second, third and fourth place teams receive home ice advantage in round one of the AHL’s best-of-three playoff series (first place gets a bye).

Abbotsford’s record now sits at 36-21-5-1 and the team will remain in California to take on the San Diego Gulls on Wednesday (April 20).

RELATED: Abbotsford Canucks jump back into fourth place with 4-3 overtime win over San Jose

abbotsfordCanuckshockey

Previous story
Giants fall in overtime to kelowna

Just Posted

Abbotsford Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro stood tall in a crucial 3-1 win for the team over the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (April 16). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
DiPietro dominates, Abbotsford Canucks win sixth straight and take sole possession of fourth

A passerby smiles as she strolls by The Book Man’s new cat adoption window as store owner Amber Price gives Butters the cat some attention on Thursday, April 14, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Cats now sold at Chilliwack book store through new adopt-a-cat program

Derek Edwards is excited to be performing out west again. Submitted photo
UPDATE: Comedian Derek Edwards’ show in Chilliwack postponed

The Reach Gallery Museum Abbotsford is one of two local arts organizations that are receiving funding support from the provincial government through the BC Arts Council. The other is the Abbotsford Arts Council.
Two Abbotsford arts organizations receive more than $75K in recovery funds