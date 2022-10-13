Chase Wouters named first captain in Abbotsford Canucks team history

Chase Wouters has been named the first team captain in Abbotsford Canucks history. (Abbotsford Canucks photo)

The first player ever signed by the Abbotsford Canucks has been named the team’s first-ever captain.

Chase Wouters was revealed as the man behind the “C” during a team meeting on Thursday (Oct. 13) morning in Ontario, Calif. by Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson ahead of the team’s season opener on Friday (Oct. 14).

"It takes focus, it takes work, it takes awareness… I think there is a person in this room that aligns with that" Watch the moment GM Ryan Johnson announced Chase Wouters as the first ever #AbbyCanucks captain 📹 pic.twitter.com/XvFGQB4zVN — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 13, 2022

“This young man I think will have the ability to help us when times get tough,” he said. “As a staff we’ve agreed on the fact that this young man will have the ability to help us when times get tough, but also when times are good, he’s got the humility to keep us grounded. I’m happy and honoured to announce that the first captain in the history of the Abbotsford Canucks is Chase Wouters.”

Wouters was the first player to be signed by the team, inking a one-year deal on July 22, 2021. The 22-year signed a two-year extension with Abbotsford on June 29, 2022.

The 22-year-old collected 18 points and recorded 62 penalty minutes in 60 games for the Canucks in his first professional season in 2021-22. He also was second on the team in plus/minus at +18.

“It’s a huge honour and something I take a lot of pride in,” Wouters said. “There’s a lot of guys in that room that are going to make up a leadership group that’s going to be able to help our team get to where we want to get to.”

“Leadership is what you do every day, and Chase is an everyday leader,” stated Canucks head coach Jeremy Colliton. “The qualities that we want our team to have, he has.”

Look at him, he is the captain now pic.twitter.com/LNSWzmNaJD — Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) October 13, 2022

Wouters was the longest serving captain in the history of the Western Hockey League’s Saskatoon Blades, wearing the “C” from 2018-19 to 2020-21. He recorded 181 points in 280 career games with the Blades. His number 44 was retired and hangs in the rafters inside the SaskTel Centre.

The new captain and his team open the American Hockey League regular season on Friday (Oct. 14) against the Ontario Reign in California. The road trip continues when the Canucks take on the Bakersfield Condors on Saturday (Oct. 15).

The team’s home opener is set for Oct. 28 when the San Diego Gulls come to the Abbotsford Centre.

