Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canadian Cross-Country Ski Team member Brian McKeever skis up a hill during early season training in Canmore, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Brian McKeever wins historic 16th Paralympic gold medal

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career

Brian McKeever of Canmore, Alta., along with guide Graham Nishikawa, has won gold in the men’s para cross-country middle distance vision impaired race at the 2022 Winter Paralympics.

The victory was McKeever’s 16th gold medal and tied him with Gerd Schoenfelder of Germany for the most titles by a male winter Paralympian.

McKeever beat out Sweden’s Zebastian Modin and Ukraine’s Dmytro Suiarko in a time of 33 minutes 6.6 seconds to win his historic gold.

The 42-year-old has won 20 Paralympic medals over the course of his career.

– The Canadian Press

paralympian

Previous story
Kuznetsov’s hat trick powers Capitals to 4-3 OT win over Vancouver Canucks

Just Posted

The Abbotsford board of education discussed teachers’ mental health and the pressures they may be under due to working through the pandemic for the last two years, and how that should be considered when making future plans. (Photo by The Canadian Press)
Abbotsford school board tells senior staff to consider teachers’ mental health during planning

Ryder Newhouse, 14, is making and selling dog treats to raise money for BC and Alberta Guide Dogs. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Harrison boy with autism fundraises for guide dog charity through canine cookie sales

Net Zero Waste Abbotsford is facing possible penalties for alleged non-compliance issues under the Environmental Management Act. (PHOTO: Net Zero Waste Abbotsford)
Net Zero Waste Abbotsford will appeal environment penalties, says CEO

Artist Cathy Terepocki has created handmade clay pins to support the Red Cross humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. The pins are available on her website and at Bureaux Modern Mercantile in Abbotsford. (Cathy Terepocki image)
Abbotsford businesses put their Ukraine support on display