Bateman Timberwolves back on winning track after edging Ballenas 7-6

Robert Bateman defenders wrap up the Ballenas ballcarrier during B.C. high school football action in Parksville on Friday (Oct. 22). (Rick MacDonald photo)

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves are back on the winning track after scoring an important 7-6 win over the Ballenas Whalers in Parksville on Friday (Oct. 22).

A successful extra point off the foot of kicker Jagroop Bahri ultimately proved to be the difference maker in the game.

The Whalers went up 6-0 in the second quarter, but did not make the two-point conversion following.

The game remained 6-0 until the fourth quarter when Bateman running back Micah Barker scored a rushing touchdown. Bahri was good on the extra point, Bateman’s defence continued to hold its ground and the Timberwolves escaped Parksville with the win.

Bateman linebacker Dallas Standcumbe had an excellent game defensively with a team-high seven tackles and two interception. Nolan Watrin also snagged one interception.

The Timberwolves regular season record improved to 5-1, and they sit in second in the Coastal Division and are ranked second provincially – only behind the Langley Saints – the lone team to defeat them this season.

Bateman now has a bye week, but return to action on Friday, Nov. 5 when the Carson Graham Eagles (4-1) come to Abbotsford. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Bateman Field.

Meanwhile, the W.J. Mouat Hawks slide continued on Friday, with the club dropping its third straight game. The Centennial Centaurs walked out of Abbotsford with a 33-23 win.

The Centaurs balanced offence proved to be too much for the Hawks, with Centennial scoring two touchdowns in the air and two on the ground.

The Hawks record now falls to 2-3 and they drop to sixth place in the AAA’s East Division. Mouat next hosts the Terry Fox Ravens (5-0) on Friday (Oct. 29). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Over at Panther Field on Friday, Abbotsford Senior’s offensive issues were unable to be solved as the club lost 21-0 to the Lord Tweedsmuir Panthers.

Tweedsmuir connected twice in the air and recovered a fumble in the end zone.

Abbotsford has now been shut out for three consecutive games and they are now 0-5 this season. Next up for the club is a trip to Chilliwack to take on the G.W. Graham Grizzlies (4-1) on Friday (Oct. 29). That game kicks off at 7 p.m.

For more on all the teams, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.

abbotsfordFootball