Tanya Walter began coaching at St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017. (The Canadian Press)

Tanya Walter began coaching at St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017. (The Canadian Press)

B.C. Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach, adding Walter to staff

Former national team player Tanya Walter hired as a defensive assistant

The B.C. Lions are the first CFL team to hire a full-time female coach, adding Tanya Walter as a defensive assistant Tuesday.

The native of Forestburg, Alta., began coaching at Edmonton’s St. Francis Xavier High School in Edmonton in 2017 and continued through last season.

“I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career,” Walter said in a statement. “I can’t wait to get to work with this Lions team.”

Walter began playing football in 2013 with the Edmonton Storm of the Western Women’s Canadian Football League. She also played for Alberta’s provincial squad as well as the Canadian women’s team that won a silver medal at the 2017 IFAF women’s world championship event.

“I am excited for the opportunity to add Tanya to our coaching staff,” said Rick Campbell, the Lions head coach and co-GM. “Along with her experience and dedication to the game of football, Tanya’s work ethic and enthusiasm will be valuable to our entire team.”

Walter has also served as a guest coach with the Canadian Junior Football league’s Edmonton Huskies as well as an assistant with the West Edmonton Raiders girls tackle football squad.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Vancouver Canucks name Hall of Famer Cammi Granato as an assistant GM

Football

Previous story
Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot wins second medal in Beijing with bronze in big air
Next story
Dallas Saunders Memorial Tournament back in Abbotsford rinks

Just Posted

The Dallas Saunders Memorial Tournament returns on Friday (Feb. 18) and runs until Monday (Feb. 21)
Dallas Saunders Memorial Tournament back in Abbotsford rinks

The annual Pet Lover Show is among the events that could continue at Tradex in Abbotsford following the naming of a new management team for the facility. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun says Tradex decision a ‘win-win’

Supporters of the Freedom Convoy gathered Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29) on the McCallum Road Highway 1 overpass in Abbotsford to cheer on truckers and other motorists coming back from a rally in Vancouver calling for an end to COVID-19 mandates such as vaccinations and face masks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News file photo)
No big donations from Abbotsford in leaked Freedom Convoy campaign document

The home invasion appeared to be a targeted incident, says Mission RCMP. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Home invasion by armed men in Mission, suspects still at large