Abbotsford’s Rupinder Johal wins second wrestling gold at Canada Summer Games

Abbotsford’s Rupinder Johal stands atop the podium after winning wrestling gold in the 79 kilograms division. (Virgina Stranaghan photo)

Abbotsford’s Rupinder Johal will walk out of the Canada Summer Games with two gold medals after winning her gold medal wrestling match in the women’s 79 kilograms division on Thursday (Aug. 11).

Johal defeated Saskatchewan’s Myah Phillips 3-1 to score the gold. She also won gold as part of the Team BC women’s squad after a successful overall showing on Wednesday (Aug. 10).

She advanced to the gold medal bout after a 5-0 win over Alberta’s Jalseen Mann in the semi-final on Thursday morning.

“I think it was a great match, I am really thankful for my opponent, ” she stated after the win. “It was definitely a match to watch. Every cheer just fuels you up and gets you ready for the next second, the next minute.”

“I was told that the [Canada] Summer Games will be an experience I’ll always remember, and this past week has definitely lived up to it,” she added.

Johal was also the flag bearer for Team BC in the opening ceremonies of the Games.

RELATED: Abbotsford athletes win medals in rugby and wrestling at Canada Summer Games

Abbotsford wrestlers Humraj Sandher and Jagrvir Grewal also took home silver and bronze medals in the 76 kg and 60 kg divisions respectively on Thursday.

Sandher defeated Alberta’s Peter McCrackin 5-0 in the semi-final to qualify for the gold medal bout, but fell 5-0 to Quebec’s Connor Victor Church in the final.

Grewal lost 4-1 to Saskatchewan’s Donovan Neudorf in the semi-final, but then bounced back with a 3-1 win over PEI’s Mikey Perry in the bronze medal bout. Abbotsford’s Tejvir Dhinsa narrowly missed out on the podium and finished fourth in the 70 kg division.

Sandher, Grewal and Dhinsa all also won silver in the men’s team competition on Wednesday.

Going for gold today (Friday) is Abigail Janzen and the BC women’s box lacrosse team. BC went 2-1 in preliminary play and then defeated Quebec 8-1 in the quarterfinal round on Wednesday. The club then beat Alberta 5-3 in the semi-final on Thursday.

BC takes on Ontario this afternoon for the top spot.

For more information on the event, visit niagara2022games.ca.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Rupinder Johal named Team BC flag bearer at Canada Summer Games

abbotsfordCanada Summer GamesWrestling