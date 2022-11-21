Abbotsford’s Katerina Hill places sixth at World Skate Games

Local skateboarder travels to Argentina for event, hopes to return for 2024 in Italy

Abbotsford’s Katerina Hill returned home from the 2022 World Skate Games in Argentina as the sixth ranked downhill skateboarding women in the world and the clear number one in Canada.

Hill recently travelled to the South American country to compete at the Games, which ran from Oct. 24 to Nov. 13. Her event occurred on Nov. 11.

“Although I wish I could’ve brought a medal back for Canada, I am very happy I am currently ranked sixth for women’s in the world and have solidified my number one spot for women in downhill longboarding in Canada,” she said. “I know I will only get better, and will be working extra hard towards qualifying for the next World Skate Games that will be in Italy in 2024 to represent Canada as best as I possibly can.”

Hill said she needs to work on her tuck form and could have been a little more aggressive in the semi-final.

“I definitely wish I could’ve placed higher, but I am just at the beginning of my race career and shouldn’t be upset with my current racing position in the world for women’s,” she said.

Hill also thanked her supporters, many of which helped her raise money on GoFundMe to help her pay for the trip.

She will continue to train locally with the Abby Skate School and also compete at events in North America in the coming months.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Katerina Hill sliding into World Skate Games

abbotsfordskateboarding