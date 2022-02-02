Abbotsford’s Jazmin Avila signs with TWU Spartans

Grade 12 MEI student set to join women’s basketball team in the fall

Abbotsford’s Jazmin Avila has signed with the TWU Spartans women’s basketball team. (@SpartansWBB Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Jazmin Avila has signed with the Trinity Western University Spartans women’s basketball team.

The signing of the Grade 12 MEI student was announced on the club’s Instagram page on Feb. 1.

Avila was a key part of the MEI Eagles win at the 2021 Abbotsford Police City Basketball tournament. She was named the player of the game in the Eagles 76-66 win over the Yale Lions.

MEI is 3-0 early into the season in girls AAA basketball in the Eastern Valley Athletic Association. They most recently defeated the Brookswood Bobcats 78-69 on Jan. 25, with Avila recording a team-high 24 points.

She played her club basketball with BC Bounce.

The 5-10 forward is expected to join the Spartans in the fall.

“We are very excited to welcome Jazmin into our program,” stated Spartans head coach Cheryl Jean-Paul. “She has such a high athletic ceiling that we are excited to develop and she will be an impact player in the coming years.”

The Spartans are having an excellent 2021-22 season and sit in first place in Canada West’s West Division with a record of 12-2. They recently split a pair of games with the UFV Cascades women’s squad.

