Abbotsford’s Harnek Toor has emerged as a dominant athlete in masters throwing competitions. (Submitted)

Abbotsford’s Harnek Toor has record throwing year

Local senior up 2021 BC Male Field Athlete of the Year after numerous broken records

Abbotsford’s Harnek Toor has turned 2021 into an attack on Provincial and Canadian Masters throwing records and now his name has been put forward for the 2021 BC Male Field Athlete of the Year

Toor, who competes in the 75 to 79 age group, initially tied the Canadian record for the weight throw (16 pounds) at a meet back on Aug. 7. His throw of 15.20 metres at that event tied the Canadian record set by Masters Track and Field Hall of Famer Emil Muller.

Toor also came within five points of equaling another Masters Hall of Famer, Marek Glowacki’s record of 3958 points for the throws pentathlon (an event that tests the athlete in five throwing events – hammer, shot put, discus, javelin and weight throw).

Toor then competed at the BC Masters Provincial Championships in Surrey on Aug. 21 and 22. He dominated in Surrey with eight gold medals, winning in triple jump, long jump, hammer throw, javelin, discus, shot put, weight throw and the throws pentathlon.

In Surrey he broke the provincial hammer throw record with a toss of 36.53m, beating the previous record held by Marek Glowacki (36.19m). He also broke the Canadian record in his age group for weight throw, the mark he previously tied on Aug. 7 with a toss of 15.34m.

More recently Toor competed in his throwing club’syear-end championships – a meet sanctioned by BC Athletics. He won another four gold medals at the event, and set a new provincial record in the M75 super weight (35 pounds) toss. The old record was 4.83m, but Harnek absolutely crushed it with a throw of 8.01m – a toss that has him currently ranked second in the World Masters Rankings.

As of this date, Harnek is ranked top 10 in the world in four events:

● Super Weight (8.01m) #2

● Throws Pentathlon (3953 points) #4

● Javelin (35.05m) #4

● Weight Throw (15.55m) #7

He is also in the world’s top 20 in the triple jump, hammer and the shot put. His club coach, Dave McDonald, has put Harnek’s name forward for the annual BC Athletics Performance Award, the 2021 BC Male Field Athlete of the Year. In addition, his name will be forwarded to the Canadian Masters Athletics Association to be considered for the Top Male Field Athlete of 2021.

