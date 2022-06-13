Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod, Team Canada U18s play for gold tonight

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod (right) and Ontario’s Mari Pietersen have been manning the net for Canada as they go for gold in the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship. (Hockey Canada photo)

After a few bumps in the road, Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod and Team Canada will be playing for gold tonight (Monday) at the 2022 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship in Madison, Wis.

Canada defeated Finland 2-1 in Sunday’s semifinal to advance to the championship game against the United States.

The playoff round has seen Canada step up big time after finishing with a 1-2 record in the preliminary round. They also crushed Slovakia 7-0 in the quarter-final round on Friday (June 10).

The United States have yet to lose in the tournament and advanced to the final with a 3-2 win over Sweden on Sunday.

Canada and the United States did meet on June 9, with Canada falling 7-0.

MacLeod has made two appearances in goal for Canada, but it seems likely that the red and white will ride the hot hand and continue playing Ontario’s Mari Pietersen in the gold medal game. MacLeod is likely to dress as the team’s back-up.

The game will air live on TSN starting at 5:30 p.m. Abbotsford time.

abbotsfordCanadahockey