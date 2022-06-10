Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod, Team Canada advance to semifinals of IIHF U18s

Canada moves on to final four after a convincing 7-0 win over Slovakia today in Wisconsin

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod (right) and Ontario’s Mari Pietersen have been manning the net for Canada as they go for gold in the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship. (Hockey Canada photo)

Abbotsford’s Hailey MacLeod and Team Canada are heading to the semifinals after a dominant 7-0 win over Slovakia today (Friday) at the IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship.

Canada out shot Slovakia 65-3 and scored two goals in the first, two in the second and three in the third.

The game also featured the Hockey Canada debut of Jade Iginla, the daughter of Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla. She recorded one assist and one penalty in her first appearance.

MacLeod dressed as the team’s back-up goaltender.

The win comes off a disappointing team performance on Thursday (June 9) against the United States. Canada lost 7-0 and MacLeod allowed five goals in the loss. That setback put Canada at 1-2 to close out the preliminary round.

They had previously beat Sweden 3-1 on Tuesday (June 7) and lost 2-0 to Finland on Monday (June 6).

Canada moves onto the semifinals, which occur on Sunday (June 12) but it is not yet known which team they will be facing off against. A win on Sunday advances them to the gold medal game on Monday (June 13), a loss means Canada will play for the bronze.

