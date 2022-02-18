Abbotsford’s Ercy Avul signs with Saskatchewan Huskies football program

Ercy Avul (seated) has signed with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football program. (W.J. Mouat Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Ercy Avul has signed with the University of Saskatchewan Huskies football program.

The Grade 12 W.J. Mouat Secondary student signed on the dotted line on Thursday (Feb. 17).

The 6-2 wide receiver led the Mouat Hawks in 2021 with 18 receptions and 262 yards receiving. He also scored one touchdown this season.

Avul also played defensive back for the Hawks, collecting 23 tackles and four sacks.

He will be following in the footsteps of his uncle Nelson Lokombo to the Huskies. Lokombo, who also attended W.J. Mouat, was named the USports national defensive football player of the year in 2019 while as a member of the Huskies.

Lokombo went on to be selected second overall by the Saskatchewan Roughriders at the 2021 Canadian Football League draft.

Avul is also the nephew of Bo Lokombo, another Mouat grad, who has gone on to an excellent professional football career in the NFL and CFL after a stellar college stint with the University of Oregon. Bo was recently named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Canadian at the league’s awards event in December. He is currently a member of the BC Lions.

Avul will join the Huskies in the fall and becomes a part of a team that went 5-1 in Canada West in 2021 and advanced to the Vanier Cup but lost 27-21 to the Western Mustangs.

The 2022 Canada West football season is expected to begin in September.

