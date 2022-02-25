Bearcats outside hitter Laura Pickard bumps the ball during Pacwest women’s provincial action at Columbia Bible College on Thursday (Feb. 24). (Gibi Saini photo)

Abbotsford’s CBC Bearcats eliminated from Pacwest volleyball provincials

Columbia Bible College will host provincial volleyball semifinals and finals this weekend

The Pacwest volleyball championships take over Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College this weekend, but the host Bearcats men’s and women’s teams both bowed out on Thursday (Feb. 24).

The CBC women’s team entered the tournament seeded sixth and finished the regular season with a record of 2-13.

The women matched up with the third-ranked Camosun Chargers and fell 3-0 (25-23, 26-24 and 25-20).

Rachel Leduc led the Chargers with 11 kills and Camosun setter Mika Yamada showed a well-rounded game and was named the player of the match. CBC’s player of the game was outside hitter Rachel Brownlee.

The loss ends the season for the Bearcats, and leaves a women’s final four of Camosun, the Capilano Blues, Douglas College Royals and the VIU Mariners.

The CBC men’s team suffered a similar fate as the women, as they also lost 3-0 (25-23, 25-17 and 25-14) to Camosun.

The men also entered the playoffs as the sixth seed and finished the season at 0-15.

The men’s final four consists of Camosun, the College of the Rockies Avalanche, Douglas and VIU.

Semifinals for both the men’s and women’s tournaments occur later today (Friday), with the gold and bronze medal games set for Saturday (Feb. 26).

For more information on the event, visit pacwestbc.ca/championships/volleyball_2021-22/index.

