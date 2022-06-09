Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim receives Women’s National Team Selection Camp invite

W.J. Mouat grad will be competing for a spot with Team Canada for tournaments this summer

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim may be wearing Canadian colours this summer. The W.J. Mouat grad was invited to the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp, which runs from June 8 to 12 in Brantford, Ont. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim is in the midst of battling for another opportunity to wear Canadian colours.

The W.J. Mouat grad and former Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders softball star was named as one of 32 athletes invited to the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp that will be held June 8 to 12 in Brampton, Ont.

Softball Canada is pleased to announce the list of 32 athletes who will attend the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp that will be held June 8-12 in Brampton, Ont. 📰Details at: https://t.co/VL0Pxuww6T pic.twitter.com/4VY91dxRPz — Softball Canada (@SoftballCanada) June 7, 2022

The athletes were selected by the Women’s National Team coaching staff following a series of regional identification camps that were held in Saskatoon, Sask., Surrey, B.C. and Brampton, Ont. scouting at the university/college level and past performance.

The camp roster includes six returning players and two alternates from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team, and nineteen (19) former Junior Women’s National Team members.

Following the camp, the coaching staff will select their roster for the Women’s National Team Celebration Tour stops in Ontario (June 16 to 18) and Saskatchewan (June 29 to July 1), the Canada Cup International Softball Championship (June 20 to 26) and the World Games (July 9 to 13).

Pilgrim was an alternate for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and a former junior women’s national team member. She is one of 11 B.C. athletes invited to the camp.

Pilgrim put up excellent numbers with the Kentucky-based Blue Raiders of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) during her four years. She collected 25 home runs, 158 runs batted in, 290 hits, scored 212 runs, stole 105 bases and hit 60 doubles while batting .384 and achieving an on-base percentage of .452.

