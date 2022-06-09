Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim may be wearing Canadian colours this summer. The W.J. Mouat grad was invited to the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp, which runs from June 8 to 12 in Brantford, Ont. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim may be wearing Canadian colours this summer. The W.J. Mouat grad was invited to the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp, which runs from June 8 to 12 in Brantford, Ont. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim receives Women’s National Team Selection Camp invite

W.J. Mouat grad will be competing for a spot with Team Canada for tournaments this summer

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim is in the midst of battling for another opportunity to wear Canadian colours.

The W.J. Mouat grad and former Lindsey Wilson College Blue Raiders softball star was named as one of 32 athletes invited to the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp that will be held June 8 to 12 in Brampton, Ont.

The athletes were selected by the Women’s National Team coaching staff following a series of regional identification camps that were held in Saskatoon, Sask., Surrey, B.C. and Brampton, Ont. scouting at the university/college level and past performance.

The camp roster includes six returning players and two alternates from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Team, and nineteen (19) former Junior Women’s National Team members.

Following the camp, the coaching staff will select their roster for the Women’s National Team Celebration Tour stops in Ontario (June 16 to 18) and Saskatchewan (June 29 to July 1), the Canada Cup International Softball Championship (June 20 to 26) and the World Games (July 9 to 13).

Pilgrim was an alternate for Team Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and a former junior women’s national team member. She is one of 11 B.C. athletes invited to the camp.

Pilgrim put up excellent numbers with the Kentucky-based Blue Raiders of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) during her four years. She collected 25 home runs, 158 runs batted in, 290 hits, scored 212 runs, stole 105 bases and hit 60 doubles while batting .384 and achieving an on-base percentage of .452.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim named as alternate on Olympic softball team

For more on the team, visit softball.ca.

abbotsford

Previous story
Canada national soccer team takes on Curaçao today as contract talks continue

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim may be wearing Canadian colours this summer. The W.J. Mouat grad was invited to the 2022 Women’s National Team Selection Camp, which runs from June 8 to 12 in Brantford, Ont. (File photo)
Abbotsford’s Callum Pilgrim receives Women’s National Team Selection Camp invite

Mike Haire, a former vice-principal at W. A. Fraser middle school in Abbotsford was sentenced for child porn offenses on June 9, 2022.
20 months in prison for Abbotsford vice-principal convicted of child porn offences

Abbotsford Senior Secondary School Art Activism students paintings are on display at The Reach gallery until June 21. (Submitted)
Abbotsford Senior Art Activism class shines light on Indigenous over incarceration

Rendezvous Restaurant is departing from its Mount Lehman location and is moving to the former home of Moxie’s Bar and Grill. The establishment is also re-branding as ‘r restaurant’.
Rendezvous Restaurant moving from Mount Lehman Road to central Abbotsford