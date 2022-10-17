Abbotsford’s Bateman Timberwolves, W.J. Mouat Hawks football teams post shutout wins

The Robert Bateman Timberwolves senior varsity football club’s unbeaten streak now stands at four after the team’s second straight shutout victory – a 35-0 win over the Holy Cross Crusaders in Surrey on Friday (Oct. 14).

Bateman scored 14 in the first quarter, 14 in the second and added another touchdown in the third to cruise to the win.

Running back Micah Barker had a team-high three touchdowns, running back Isaac Lynn and wide receiver Keaton McLachlan also scoring majors. Quarterback Nolan Watrin threw for 192 yards (14 for 23) and one touchdown.

Defensively it was another excellent showing by the Timberwolves. They held Holy Cross to just 107 yards offence and won the turnover battle 2-1. Lynn led Bateman with five tackles, while Logan Thiessen and Jagroop Bagri added four apiece. Barker collected the team’s lone sack.

“We were fortunate a couple of times today to get the ball deep in Holy Cross territory,” stated Bateman head coach David Mills. “Holy Cross played a tough game defensively, they limited our run game and got after our quarterback making life difficult on him. Fortunately our defense and special teams were able to get our offence great starting position a number of times today which helped us out.”

The Bateman defence hasn’t allowed a touchdown since Sept. 30 and the Timberwolves have outscored the opposition 162-42 this season. The team now sits at 4-0 this season in AA regular season action and next host the Argyle Pipers (2-2) at Bateman Field on Saturday (Oct. 22) at 1:30 p.m.

The W.J. Mouat Hawks also posted a shutout on Friday, blanking the Sardis Falcons 30-0 in Chilliwack.

Mouat opened the game with a defensive stand that led to a safety by Gabe Currie and the next Hawks possession saw quarterback Jackson Di Giustini and Sam Pratt connect to get the Hawks to the one yard line. Trey Luesley scored his first of two touchdowns to put Mouat up 9-0 early.

Di Giustini then threw for a 50 yard bomb to Pratt to put the Hawks up 16-0 after the first half.

Eddie Geelhoed came up with a big defensive performance overall, and scored a defensive touchdown to put the Hawks up 23-0 in the third. Geelhoed grabbed one interception and also forced a fumble on the game.

Luesley added another touchdown with an 86 yard run to seal the deal for the Hawks at 30-0. He finished with 184 yards rushing. Di Giustini threw for 158 yards (nine for 17) and one touchdown, while Pratt recorded 121 yards receiving.

Logan Kang-Vinnish had a strong game defensively with 13 tackles and one sack. Both Pratt and Tyler Heinrichs had eight tackles apiece.

“Credit to Sardis they came out and grinded a run game out to control time of possession for much of the game,” stated Hawks head coach Andrew Harder. “Their staff is doing a great job over there. Luesley had a great game running for us. Was great to see him show some growth and finish some runs with authority for us. Defensively Pratt and Kang-Vinnish had fantastic games for us. Both were able to make some impact plays at key times to get some stops.”

The Hawks improve to 2-1 in AAA regular season action with the win and next host the Kelowna Owls (1-2) on Friday (Oct. 21) at 2:30 p.m.

Coach Fujimura with several of the alumni record holders.

Over at Panther Field, the Abbotsford Panthers home opener featured the unveiling of a new banner honouring some of the statistical records of the program. The new banner will be displayed inside the school but was presented prior to Saturday’s game against the Mount Boucherie Bears. Several alumni were in attendance for the reveal.

The game saw the Panthers fall 21-12 to the Bears and fall to 0-2 this season in AAA action.

The Panthers next host Sardis on Friday at 7 p.m.

Those who have played or coached football in BC know Sarge. Honoured to be a part of his 800th game as a referee.

Bateman’s Micah Barker gobbles up yardage on Friday. (Rick MacDonald photo)

Mouat’s Trey Luesley fights for yardage against Sardis on Friday. (Jayda Saran photo)

Mouat and Sardis players battle at the line of scrimmage. (Jayda Saran photo)

Coach Jay Fujimura (middle) and Panthers coaches and alumni pose in front of the banner on Saturday (Oct. 15). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)