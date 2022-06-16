Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin is atop the leader board after day one at the US Open. (File photo)

Abbotsford’s Adam Hadwin atop the leader board after day one at US Open

Ledgeview Golf and Country Club product shoots a -4 (66) on Thursday at US Open

The Ledgeview Golf and Country Club product finished with -4 (66) on Thursday (June 16) at The Country Club course in Brookline, Mass.

He shot birdies on holes four, five, seven, eight, nine and 13. He shot just two bogey’s and every other hole Hadwin shot par. He enters day two on Friday (June 17) with a one-shot lead on five players who all shot -3 (67).

Hadwin’s top result in the 2021-22 season was a fourth place finish at the Valero Texas Open and has a total of four top-10 finishes this season. He has earned a total of $1,911,747 this season.

Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor is also competing at the event and shot a +3 (73). He sits tied for 79th after day one.

For more information on the US Open, visit usopen.com.




