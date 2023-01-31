Mouat’s Laken Trolland competes at the EVAA regional wrestling championships on Saturday (Jan. 28). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford wrestlers excel at pair of local meets

EVAA finals and Miri Piri Wrestling Championship occur at W.J. Mouat Secondary over the weekend

Abbotsford’s W.J. Mouat Secondary was wrestling central over the weekend with a pair of big events taking over the school’s gym.

Saturday (Jan. 28) was the Eastern Valley Athletic Association’s regional high school championships, with the top competitors from Fraser Valley high schools heading to the provincials later in February.

The BC School Sports 2023 Wrestling Provincial Championships run from Feb. 23 to 25 at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum.

Sunday (Jan. 29) featured the 16th edition of the Miri Piri Wrestling Championship, with local wrestling clubs from all over the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland hitting the mat. A total of 250 boys and girls wrestlers from Grades 1 to 12 competed at the event.

Surrey’s Takedown Academy took home the Miri Piri Champions Cup trophy for 2023.

Some of the local top finishers included: Laken Trolland (third – senior girls 54 kg), Gurkaran Gill (first – junior boys 99 to 103 kilograms), Gurshar Johal (first – senior boys 48 to 52 kg), Dominic Wendt (first – senior boys 55 to 58 kg), Sandeep Toor (second – senior boys 60 kg), Sahil Gill (third – senior boys 65 to 66 kg), Tallon Trolland (second – senior boys 65 to 66 kg), Prithvi Mann (first – senior boys 67 to 70 kg), Parm Lidder (second – senior boys 67 to 70 kg), Kentaro Dennis (third – senior boys 67 to 70 kg), Omrao Dhadda (first – senior boys 71 to 74 kg), Mantaj Grewal (second – senior boys 83 to 84 kg), Chanpreet Nijjar (second – 87 to 90 kg), Inder Singh Lidder (third – heavyweight) and Gurnoor Mangat (second – schoolgirl 47 to 48 kg).

For full results from the MPWC, visit trackwrestling.com.

