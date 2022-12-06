Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame seeking nominations for class of 2022

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame is looking for nominations for the class of 2022.

The Abbotsford Sports Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the class of 2022.

ASHOF organizers are making the call for athletes, teams, coaches and sports builders who have had outstanding achievements or contributions to sport in 2022.

Earlier this year marked the first time since 2019 that local athletes were celebrated at the ASHOF banquet. The April 30 event honoured the classes of 2020 and 2021 and also introduced the new school coaches of the year and community coaches of the year categories.

Nominations are open for the following categories:

  • Hall of Fame: local athletes, coaches and builders whose achievement have placed them in the national and international level of sport.
  • Wall of Fame: athletes and teams (ages 14 to 24) who have demonstrated a high degree of accomplishment in their sport in 2022.
  • School Coach of the Year: School based coaching excellence and accomplishment in the elementary, middle, secondary, and tertiary school level.
  • Community Coach of the Year: Community coaching excellence and accomplishment in grassroots, recreational, and community sports at any age level.

The banquet is scheduled for April 2023 and nominations are open until Jan. 15, 2023. For nomination forms and criteria, visit abbysportshalloffame.ca.

