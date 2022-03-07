Abbotsford Panthers, MEI Eagles competing at provincials this week

Senior boys provincials run from Wednesday to Saturday at Langley Events Centre

The Abbotsford Panthers senior boys basketball team will look to add another banner at the 4A basketball provincials this weekend. (Abbotsford Basketball Instagram)

The Abbotsford Panthers and MEI Eagles begin the chase for a senior boys basketball provincial title this week in Langley.

The Panthers enter the 4A tournament seeded sixth in the province and are coming off a win in the Eastern Valley Athletic Association finals over Walnut Grove on Feb. 27.

Abbotsford finished the regular season at an impressive 9-1 and in first place in the 4A West division.

The Panthers open the 4A tournament on Wednesday (March 9) at 3:30 p.m. against the 11th-seeded Fleetwood Park. The 4A final is set for Saturday (March 12) at the Langley Events Centre.

The MEI Eagles also had a strong regular season 3A EVAA competition, posting an 8-1 record and finishing first overall. However, they lost 75-66 to Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies in the 3A EVAA tournament final.

MEI enters the 3A tournament slotted as the 12th seed and take on Okanagan Mission on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. The 3A title game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the LEC.

Visit abbynews.com for continued coverage of both team’s results at the event.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s MEI Eagles earn provincial silver medal

abbotsfordbasketball