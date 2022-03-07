Abbotsford Panthers, MEI Eagles competing at provincials this week

The Abbotsford Panthers and MEI Eagles begin the chase for a senior boys basketball provincial title this week in Langley.
The Panthers enter the 4A tournament seeded sixth in the province and are coming off a win in the Eastern Valley Athletic Association finals over Walnut Grove on Feb. 27.
Abbotsford finished the regular season at an impressive 9-1 and in first place in the 4A West division.
The Panthers open the 4A tournament on Wednesday (March 9) at 3:30 p.m. against the 11th-seeded Fleetwood Park. The 4A final is set for Saturday (March 12) at the Langley Events Centre.
The MEI Eagles also had a strong regular season 3A EVAA competition, posting an 8-1 record and finishing first overall. However, they lost 75-66 to Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies in the 3A EVAA tournament final.
MEI enters the 3A tournament slotted as the 12th seed and take on Okanagan Mission on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m. The 3A title game is set for Saturday at 6 p.m. at the LEC.
