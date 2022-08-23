Abbotsford horseshoe athletes excel at Canadian Championships

Brian Rickaby poses with his pair of horseshoe titles after two successful competitions in Alberta. (Submitted)

Abbotsford horseshoe athletes excelled at the 2022 Canadian Horseshoe Pitching Championships, which ran from Aug. 17 to 20 in High River, Alta.

Local Brian Rickaby took home the championship in the Class C Elders division, with Dwayne Bertrand placing second in the Class E Elders. Abbotsford’s Sid Dehaan and Jim Williams finished third and fourth respectively in the Class B Elders group.

High River was also the host of the Western Canada Classic, which began on Aug. 12 and the Abbotsford foursome all had strong results at that event. Rickaby won the Class B Elders title, while Dehaan placed second right behind him. Williams and Bertrand both finished fifth in Class A and Class D Elders divisions respectively.

The Abbotsford Horseshoe Club hosts league play and fun days for everyone aged nine and up on Monday’s and Wednesday’s starting at 6 p.m. until Sept. 30 at the AHC’s headquarters at 2308 Adanac Street (Mill Lake Park). The times shift to 1 p.m. from October to March 31. The club plays year-round on Saturday’s at 1 p.m.

The AHC originated in 1990 on the corner of Old Yale Road and McMillan before moving to their current location. They annually host the the Abbotsford Memorial tournament (end of April), BC International Highwayman Abbotsford Open (end of May), Abbotsford Open (middle of June), Lower Mainland Championships (September), Horseshoe Mania Tournament (October) and the Abbotsford Club Championships (September).

For more information, visit abbotsfordhorseshoeclub.ca.

