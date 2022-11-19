Team Joanisse, consisting of (L-R) Dean Joanisse, Grant Dezura, Brendan Willis, and Dave Stephenson, won first place at the 2022 Twin Anchors Houseboats Classic in Salmon Arm. (Salmon Arm Curling Centre/Special to The News)

Abbotsford curler leads team to gold at Salmon Arm tournament

Team Joanisse earned $5,000 for their win at the 2022 Twin Anchors Houseboats Classic

Abbotsford resident Dean Joanisse has earned many curling accolades over the years, including a first-place medal at the 1989 Junior Curling Championship, and has now added another one to the long list after his team won gold at the 2022 Twin Anchors Houseboats Classic.

Joanisse, who now manages the Golden Ears Winter Club in Maple Ridge, opened the Salmon Arm tournament with an 8-6 victory over Team Longworth from Vernon.

Unfortunately, the second draw (a.k.a match) resulted in Team Joanisse being narrowly nudged aside by Vernon’s Team Nobert in a 5-6 loss.

But for the remainder of the tournament, Team Joanisse would remain perfect, beating out Cranbrook’s Team Medford, Salmon Arm’s Team Belway, and topping it off with a hard-fought 6-5 revenge win over Team Nobert.

In the first round of the playoffs, Team Joanisse beat out Team Longworth in a 7-4 match.

They then proceeded to the finals against Salmon Arm’s Team Geall, who they handily defeated 8-4 in order to win first place.

Team Joanisse consisted of:

• Dean Joanisse as skip

• Grant Dezura as third

• Brendan Willis as second

• Dave Stephenson as lead

As winners of the tournament, Team Joanisse was awarded $5,000. This was their first BCCT event win of the 2022-23 season, with the next BCCT event happening from Nov. 25-28 in Dawson Creek.

