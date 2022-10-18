Abbotsford Canucks sign defenceman Dylan MacPherson

Alberta product last suited up for the Canucks at 2022 Young Stars Classic

The Abbotsford Canucks have signed defenceman Dylan MacPherson to a one-year contract.

The American Hockey League club made the announcement on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

MacPherson recently competed for the Vancouver Canucks at the 2022 Young Stars Classic in Penticton last summer as a free agent invite, before being added to the club’s training camp roster on a professional try out agreement.

The Redcliff, Alta.-born player has spent the past few seasons in both the AHL and the ECHL. He broke into the AHL with the Springfield Thunderbirds in the 2019-20 season and also suited up for the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.

In the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons he split his time between the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers. He served as the Nailers captain in 2021-22. He’s collected 34 points in 106 ECHL games and two points in 16 career AHL games.

MacPherson played junior hockey with the Western Hockey League’s Medicine Hat Tigers, recording 43 points in 181 games.

In a subsequent move, Ryan Johnson also announced that Abbotsford has loaned MacPherson to the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder. The signing is likely to offset movement in Vancouver, as the team is dealing with injuries and recently called up Noah Juulsen from Abbotsford.

abbotsfordCanuckshockey