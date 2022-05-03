Abbotsford Canucks open playoffs with 2-1 overtime loss to Bakersfield

Canucks now on brink of elimination in best-of-three series, game two is Wednesday night

Spencer Martin was unable to stop everything, as the Bakersfield Condors defeated the Abbotsford Canucks 2-1 in overtime in game one on Tuesday (May 3), Game two, which is now a must-win for the Canucks, occurs on Wednesday (May 4). (Bakersfield Condors photo)

Spencer Martin nearly did exactly what he did so many times in the regular season – completely steal a game for the Abbotsford Canucks, and he was 30 seconds away from doing so before the Condors finally solved his riddle.

Trailing 1-0 after a third period goal by Vasily Podkolzin, Condors star Seth Griffith ripped home the tying goal in the game’s final minute with the Bakersfield goalie on the bench.

Podkolzin puts the Canucks up 1-0. Massive goal pic.twitter.com/6ocIlrs2cP — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 4, 2022

Seth Griffith buries the tying goal to send us to overtime pic.twitter.com/fxqlqgHtkP — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 4, 2022

The Condors then took advantage of a rare overtime power play and Tim Schaller perfectly set up a streaking James Hamblin for a goal and a 1-0 series lead.

It was a game that Abbotsford may not have deserved to be in by the time the third period rolled around. Bakersfield outshot the Canucks 20-7 in the first and 11-6 in the second before Abbotsford turned it on in the third.

Perfect pass by Schaller, no chance for Martin. Game over pic.twitter.com/bf4nP2iKpK — Ben Lypka (@BenLypka) May 4, 2022

Martin faced a dizzying 47 shots in the game, while Abbotsford fired 31 at Condors goalie Stuart Skinner, who put in a strong game of his own. But it was Martin’s incredible play, particularly in the first and second that kept the Canucks in the game and gave them a chance to win.

This is basically Spencer Martin versus Bakersfield at this point. Abbotsford is playing chip and chase, but they don't have the wheels to chase. Just gave up four shorthanded shot attempts on a late powerplay.#AbbyCanucks #Canucks pic.twitter.com/yZR0kUc2Dx — Cody Severtson (@CodySevertson) May 4, 2022

Nic Petan led all Canucks with five shots on goal and both John Stevens and Guillaume Brisebois recorded four.

Abbotsford is now on the brink of elimination and face a must-win situation tomorrow (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. A loss by the Canucks and the Condors win the series and move on.

Visit abbynews.com for more as the Canucks try to stave off elimination and extend the series to game three.

Backs against the wall tomorrow pic.twitter.com/4IIV7uie4m — X – Abbotsford Canucks (@abbycanucks) May 4, 2022

