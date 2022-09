Sessions to be held Oct. 5 to 8 and are open to the public

The Abbotsford Canucks holding their training camp from Oct. 5 to 8 in Port Coquitlam. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

The Abbotsford Canucks announced Monday (Sept. 26) that the club will hold its 2022 training camp in Port Coquitlam from Wednesday, Oct. 5 to Saturday, Oct. 8.

On-ice sessions occur at 10 a.m. on the first three days at Port Coquitlam Community Centre, with access open to the public. The camp concludes with a scrimmage on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.

Further details about the Abbotsford Canucks 2022 Training Camp, including a complete roster, will be made available soon at abbotsford.canucks.com.

