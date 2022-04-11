Abbotsford Canucks forward Danila Klimovich married his partner Nastassia Bartsevich on Sunday (April 10) at Cultus Lake. (Dan Milstein Twitter)

Abbotsford Canucks forward marries partner at Cultus Lake

19-year-old Danila Klimovich weds partner Nastassia Bartsevich on Sunday (April 10)

Abbotsford Canucks forward Danila Klimovich recorded one goal, one assist and one marriage over the weekend, as the 19-year-old prospect married Nastassia Bartsevich on Sunday (April 10) at Cultus Lake.

According to several social media posts, nearly the entire Abbotsford team attended the ceremony as well as Vancouver Canucks forward Vasily Podkolzin.

Klimovich’s agent Dan Millstein called the weekend a ‘Danila Klimovich hat trick’ and congratulated the client and his new bride.

Klimovich celebrated his 19th birthday on Jan. 9 and the Belarus product has 17 points (nine goals and eight assists) in 55 games with the Abbotsford club.

He was a second round pick (41st overall) by Vancouver in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Abbotsford earned home ice wins against the San Diego Gulls on Friday (April 8) and Saturday (April 9).

Canucks teammates attended the ceremony. (Instagram photo)

