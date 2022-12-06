Abbotsford’s Maijken Meindertsma wins Olympic athlete talent search

Abbotsford’s Maijken Meindertsma has been awarded funding to pursue an Olympics dream after impressing scouts at the RBC Training Ground final. (James Park photo)

Abbotsford’s Maijken Meindertsma has been awarded funding and an accelerated path to the Olympics after impressing scouts at the RBC Training Ground national final earlier this year.

The 20-year-old MEI grad is a former soccer player with Fraser Valley Metro, the MEI Eagkes and the Douglas College Royals, but he will now be switching sports and pursuing rowing.

Meindertsma was introduced to rowing through the RBC Training Ground program in 2021. His athletic potential has now earned him an accelerated path to the Olympics.

RELATED: Abbotsford’s Maijken Meindertsma makes Olympic talent search fina

“Maijken has only been consistently rowing since January, but his very strong endurance score on the assault bike [second best among all competitors at the national final] is a great indicator of future success,” stated Laurence Cote, Next Gen Recruitment Coordinator at Rowing Canada. “He is progressing very quickly. Despite his inexperience he almost made the BC team for the recent Canada Summer Games. We’re excited to work with him.”

Meindertsma also finished in the top five in standing long jump (power), and 30 metres sprint (speed) at the final.

This year more than 1,500 athletes from a wide range of sports participated in the annual cross-country talent search run in partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee. The program sees athletes perform core speed, strength, power and endurance tests in front of Olympic talent scouts from nine different sports, with the hopes of finding the sport for which they are most suited.

Funding is administered by the participating National Sport Organization bringing the athlete into its system, and is used for things like coaching, transportation, travel, equipment, and nutrition. NSO partners include Bobsleigh Skeleton Canada; Canoe Kayak Canada; Cycling Canada Cyclisme; Freestyle Canada, Luge Canada; Rowing Canada Aviron, Rugby Canada; Speed Skating Canada; and Volleyball Canada.

For more information on the program, visit rbctrainingground.ca.

abbotsfordBreaking NewsOlympicsRowing