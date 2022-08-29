The Suncor oil sands facility seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012. The insurance industry is grappling with whether to continue supporting fossil fuels in the face of the climate change threat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

The Suncor oil sands facility seen from a helicopter near Fort McMurray, Alta., Tuesday, July 10, 2012. The insurance industry is grappling with whether to continue supporting fossil fuels in the face of the climate change threat. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

COLE’s NOTES: Is it time to put warning labels on fossil fuel products?

Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment says more climate literacy is needed

There’s a warning label on just about everything these days.

The federal government recently announced that new warning labels will be slapped on all kinds of healthy foods. There’s even been talk of placing individual warning labels on each cigarette in a pack — not just the pack itself.

READ MORE: Canada to require nutrition warnings on front of some packaged food

Since it seems we’re in a Canadian-warning label renaissance, is it time to start putting warning labels on fossil fuels and other products that contribute to climate change?

We’re already accustomed to safety warning labels at the gas pump, so why not add another that tells drivers how many carbon emissions come from burning fuel? Or when you buy a plane ticket, why not include the total emissions of that flight? How about a warning on gas stoves that they contribute to indoor air pollution?

I spoke with Leah Temper about the idea. Temper is with the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment and she’s leading their campaign to ban all fossil fuel advertisements.

“The campaign is acknowledging the fact that the burning of fossil fuels is leading to a public health crisis,” she said. “This public health crisis is killing — and will kill — many more people and have many more adverse health impacts than smoking.”

Studies have found that global pollution — primarily attributed to dirty air from cars, trucks and industry — is responsible for 9 million deaths every year.

READ MORE: Global pollution kills 9 million people a year, study finds

CAPE is calling for all fossil fuel ads to include disclosure of information related to carbon emissions so consumers can make informed choices.

But warning labels will have to walk a fine line where they inform the public without placing too much responsibility on individuals or desensitizing people to the issue.

Warning labels on fuels aren’t without precedent. Sweden introduced colour-coded “eco-labels” at gas pumps that show consumers the makeup and origin of their fuels.

Whether warning labels end up on these products or not, Temper says the impacts of air pollution are already impacting people.

“It requires a change in mindset. We do need this information if we’re serious about a green transition. The current level of literacy or consideration regarding the causes of climate change and our consumption is very low, so we have to work to improve it.”

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
COLUMN: Drowning is silent; familiarize yourself with the signs of it

Just Posted

Abbotsford’s Kaysen Eustace (right) earned a silver medal with Team BC at the box lacrosse nationals earlier this month. (Submitted)
Abbotsford’s Kaysen Eustace earns box lacrosse silver medal

UFV’s Halle McCambley and Luciana Andrews battle for the ball against a UBC player on Friday (Aug. 26). (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
UFV Cascades women’s soccer open season with loss, draw

Patrick Moore is the new head chef at Little Sprout Cafe and comes to the role with more than 40 years of experience in the industry. (Little Sprout Cafe photo: Vicky Manderson)
Little Sprout Cafe in Abbotsford reopens after temporary closure

More than 1,100 cyclists leave Chilliwack Heritage Park for the annual Tour de Cure fundraiser for BC Cancer Foundation on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: $6.3 million raised as Tour de Cure cycling fundraiser for cancer rolls through Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image