Helene Schulz













January 13, 2022

1928-2022 ~ Born in Osterwick Ukraine.

She will be missed and lovingly remembered by her children and their spouses, grandchildren and their spouses, great grandchildren and their spouses, brother, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her loving husband and granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to MCC.

