A person uses a shovel to clear snow from around a parked vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person uses a shovel to clear snow from around a parked vehicle as snow falls in Vancouver, on Sunday, December 18, 2022. Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Yukon wind chill below -50 C, more snow for southern B.C., as frigid system hits

Weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last much of the week

Weather alerts blanket most of British Columbia, Yukon and a large portion of Alberta as a bitterly cold system sweeps across those regions and another round of snow threatens southern B.C.

Environment Canada says the unseasonably cold temperatures will bring wind chill values in parts of B.C. and Alberta to near or below — 40 C, while it could feel as cold as -54 C overnight in northern Yukon.

The weather office predicts frigid conditions are expected to last for much of the week.

Southern B.C., is still recovering from a Sunday snowfall that dumped anywhere from five to 30 centimetres across the Lower Mainland, leaving many key roads and bridges slick and ice covered.

Additional snowfall warnings now blanket Vancouver Island, the inner south coast including Metro Vancouver and southern Okanagan.

A further 10 to 15 centimetres is expected by early Tuesday, with even more forecast for mountain passes east of Vancouver and on the Malahat Highway north of Victoria.

RELATED: Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Severe weather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Perfect storm’ of inflation, high prices driving more into homelessness: advocates
Next story
Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Just Posted

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

UFV student Sarah Parker has gone from the pitch to behind the lens for a practicum role with the Abbotsford Canucks. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
From striker to shooter: UFV’s Sarah Parker impresses behind the lens with Abbotsford Canucks

Carol Anderson after a free hair styling she was generously offered after someone stole her Christmas money. She’s hoping her tale of woe helps one person avoid becoming a fraud victim. (Carol Anderson/Facebook)
Chilliwack grandma loses all her Christmas money in crypto scam

Compact snow and slippery roads are expected to lead to more poor road conditions on Wednesday (Dec. 21, 2022) in the Fraser Valley. (Pictured: Highway 7 at Hayward Street in Mission) /Drive BC Photo
Slippery roads expected throughout Fraser Valley; UFV campus open

Pop-up banner image