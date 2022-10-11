A former nurse at Summerland Seniors Village has given up their license for a year for bullying colleagues in 2020, among other issues. (Summerland Review File)

A former nurse at Summerland Seniors Village has given up their license for a year for bullying colleagues in 2020, among other issues. (Summerland Review File)

Year suspension for Okanagan nurse who admitted to bullying colleagues

The nurse was working at the Summerland Seniors Village at the time

A Penticton nurse has had his license suspended for a year over reports of bullying and harassing colleagues among other issues.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives published the disciplinary notice and the consent order that Amandeep Sidhu agreed to on Oct. 7, which addresses issues of bullying, being neglectful while conducting a neuroassessment and other misconduct while he was working at the Summerland Seniors Village.

As a licensed practical nurse, Sidhu was often the nurse in charge while engaging in the bullying and harassment of his former colleagues, according to the disciplinary notice.

READ ALSO: Penticton pharmacist not allowed to own a pharmacy for 5 years

The college noted that despite overwhelming evidence, Sidhu failed to take responsibility for his misconduct at the time, however, he has admitted to it as of Oct. 7.

“Mr. Sidhu admits that his conduct amounts to professional misconduct and unprofessional conduct within the meaning of the Health Professions Act,” reads the notice.

Under the consent agreement, Sidhu voluntarily cancelled his nursing registration and will not reapply for at least a year, as well as to pay back the college for their legal costs over the investigation of his conduct.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurse

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parents killed, 2 kids survive head-on crash during move from Surrey to Shuswap

Just Posted

,,,
Abbotsford’s Katerina Hill sliding into World Skate Games

The first two Abbotsford Canucks games are streaming for free on AHLTV.
First two Abbotsford Canucks games streaming for free on AHLTV

Kyle Leech of Vancouver split a $1 million Lotto Max prize with a ticket purchased in Abbotsford. (BC Lottery Corporation)
Vancouver man wins $500K from lotto ticket purchased in Abbotsford

Pamela Garrity, 77, has been confined to a wheelchair since falling out of bed in late September, and relies on a Sarastand (right) to get in and out of bed, get on and off the toilet and do other things. (Eric J. Welsh/ The Progress)
Chilliwack senior felt ‘absolute despair’ after Fraser Health no-show