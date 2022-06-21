Kelowna RCMP have found the rightful owner World War discharge certificate and medals. (Photo/Kelowna RCMP)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Mr. Michael Wintemute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintemute and return the items to him.

Read More: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Read More: Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First World WarRCMPSecond World WarSecond World War MedalsVeterans

Previous story
B.C. urges preparedness and strategy to fight extreme climate events
Next story
Three BC Transit routes discontinued for summer in Abbotsford and Mission

Just Posted

Three BC Transit routes in Abbotsford and Mission will be discontinued for the summer, but will return in September for the start of thes school year. (Screengrab from BC Transit video)
Three BC Transit routes discontinued for summer in Abbotsford and Mission

Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa has been named to the Canadian wrestling team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo courtesy SFU)
Abbotsford’s Nishan Randhawa named to Canadian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games

RCMP investigate at the car wash on Yale Road at Fletcher Street in downtown Chilliwack on Oct. 22, 2019 after an overnight homicide. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Chilliwack manslaughter victim was either retreating or advancing when shot rang out

Abbotsford’s Riley Emmerson (far right) has been named the BCEHL’s U15 AAA coach of the year. (BCEHL photo)
Abbotsford’s Riley Emmerson named BCEHL U15 AAA coach of the year