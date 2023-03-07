Woman facing federal terrorism charge has Chilliwack hearing delayed

Kimberly Polman left Canada in 2014 to join Islamic State and spent eight years overseas. She’s now back in Canada, charged with ‘fear of terrorism offence.’ (AP Photo/Maya Alleruzzo, File)

A peace bond hearing for a woman charged with the rarely seen ‘fear of terrorism offence’ has been pushed back as the court waits for a psychological report on Kimberly Polman.

Polman appeared by video at the Chilliwack Law Courts Tuesday (March 7), with B.C. provincial judge Kristen Mundstock presiding. Her lawyer, Lawrence Greenspon, intended to file an application to allow her to attend the March 16 peace bond hearing by video. But without a psychological report in hand, everything was punted.

Polman is scheduled to have a psychological assessment in Chilliwack May 1.

Polman had been living with her sister in Chilliwack after being released on bail with strict conditions in late October, but she is now living with her brother in Squamish.

Polman, 46, left Canada in 2014 and spent several years with the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization. She ended up in Syria married to an ISIL (Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) fighter and stayed with IS until 2019 when she surrendered herself to Syrian Democratic Forces.

She returned to Canada last October after spending time in a Syrian detention camp, claiming at the time that she was in poor health.

According to Associated Press reporting, the al-Hol camp where Polman was held is full of ISIS supporters. She was arrested immediately after arriving back in Canada, and at her bail hearing, Federal prosecutor Ryan Carrier suggested there was a “reasonable fear that Ms. Polman will commit a terrorist offence.”

Restrictions attached to her release have included the wearing of an electronic monitoring bracelet, and having her home outfitted with electronic GPS supervision equipment. A police officer is able to knock on her door at any time to make sure she is where she’s supposed to be and Polman has a curfew. She’s not allowed to use a computer, phone or other device allowing her access to the internet and electronic social media/communication platforms. She has restrictions on who she’s allowed to be in contact with, and she’s not be permitted to drive a vehicle. She also can’t carry knife, firearm, crossbow or any explosive substance.

Polman’s peace bond hearing will be re-scheduled for sometime after May 5. Greenspon said her application to attend remotely may or may not go ahead based on the findings of the psychological assessment, which will help determine whether she can handle things in person.

