(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

Woman dies of injuries after hit-and-run in Surrey, police say

Surrey RCMP identify suspect and seize vehicle

A 60-year-old female pedestrian hit by a minivan Friday night (Dec. 16) in Surrey has died and a suspect has been identified, police say.

The crash happened in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood. The vehicle, which police described as a mint green Dodge Caravan, took off and was last seen travelling westbound on Old Yale Road from the 133 Street intersection.

Surrey RCMP say a suspect was identified on Monday (Dec. 19) and police have seized the suspect’s vehicle.

Charges have not yet been laid as the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second pedestrian fatality in Surrey in a week.

A 23-year-old man died after being hit by a vehicle in the 8200-block of 168 Street in Surrey’s Fleetwood area on Sunday night (Dec. 18). Police said speed and alcohol are not considered factors in the collision, which happened shortly after 9 p.m. The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with police.

Surrey RCMP say there have been eight pedestrians killed in Surrey so far in 2022. According to a report from the BC Corners Service, 77 pedestrians have died in Surrey from 2012- 2021.

Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information about either crash, including dashcam footage from the areas, to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, to make an anonymous report, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-TIPS or go online and visit solvecrime.ca.

READ MORE: Fleetwood pedestrian dies of injuries

-With files from Tom Zytaruk


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Bitterly cold temperatures, strong winds set to blast eastern Fraser Valley
Next story
B.C. international student tricked into creating hostage videos, paying scammers

Just Posted

Photo by Pete Alexopoulos on Unsplash
Intersection of Vye and Whatcom in Abbotsford closed due to snow drifts

A man accused of possession of child pornography had the charge dropped after RCMP erred in collecting evidence. (Black Press file)
Charge dropped against Chilliwack man accused of child porn possession

Fraser Valley-based First Transit bus drivers have voted 98 per cent in favour of job action following a strike vote on Dec. 19. (File photo)
Fraser Valley transit drivers vote in favour of job action

James and Alan man one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles over the holiday season. The organization, as of Dec. 21, was still $61,000 away from its $165,000 goal. (Submitted photo)
Salvation Army concerned about drop in red kettle donations in Abbotsford-Mission

Pop-up banner image